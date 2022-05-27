Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 148.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LMGDF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

