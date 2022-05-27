Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 148.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
LMGDF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumina Gold (LMGDF)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.