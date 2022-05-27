Short Interest in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Expands By 114.0%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the April 30th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lux Health Tech Acquisition (LUXA)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.