Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Decreases By 50.0%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCLD shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

