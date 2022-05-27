Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declines By 56.6%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 78,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMT opened at $4.75 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0363 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

