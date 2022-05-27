Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Drops By 58.3%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSDA stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,001. MSD Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 336,843 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,015,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

