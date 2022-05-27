Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declines By 60.9%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NBO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.48. 12,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,203. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 147,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

