Short Interest in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Decreases By 48.6%

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

