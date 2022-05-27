Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Increases By 100.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,409. NightDragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

