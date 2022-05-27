Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Declines By 56.3%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.