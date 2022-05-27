Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Increases By 128.5%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,771,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NICH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
About Nitches (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitches (NICH)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.