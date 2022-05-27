Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declines By 53.5%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NVZMY opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVZMY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

