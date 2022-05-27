Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declines By 53.5%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NVZMY opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.
