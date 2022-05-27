Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Decreases By 50.4%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

JQC stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.