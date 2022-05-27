Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Grows By 111.4%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JSD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,795. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $516,989.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,001,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,340,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

