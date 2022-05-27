Short Interest in Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Declines By 50.0%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ORBT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.