Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Drops By 54.5%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.69. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 265.45%.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

