Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Grows By 104.3%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PainReform stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 82,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,864. PainReform has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

