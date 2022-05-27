Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Decreases By 59.3%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 138,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 155,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

