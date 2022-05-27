Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Grows By 115.7%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

