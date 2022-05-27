Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Grows By 115.7%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
