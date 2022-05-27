Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Decreases By 51.7%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS PZRIF opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

