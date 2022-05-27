Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Expands By 129.7%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of PGUCY opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.72.
About Prosegur Cash
