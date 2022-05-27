Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Expands By 129.7%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of PGUCY opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

