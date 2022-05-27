Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Declines By 61.1%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $246.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Provident Acquisition (Get Rating)
Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Acquisition (PAQC)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.