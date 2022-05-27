Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Declines By 61.1%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $246.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

