Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 59.0%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 5,368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.8 days.
OTCMKTS:RNECF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renesas Electronics (RNECF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.