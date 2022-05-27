Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 59.0%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 5,368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

