Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 51.5%

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

RXLSF opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Rexel has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Rexel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

