Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 51.5%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

RXLSF opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Rexel has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

