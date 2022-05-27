Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 112.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the April 30th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.91) to €34.70 ($36.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($30.85) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,526. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

