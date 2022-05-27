Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Drops By 52.6%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGBLY stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2524 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

