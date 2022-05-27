Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Grows By 155.6%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
