Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Grows By 155.6%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

