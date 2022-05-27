Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Drops By 50.2%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Suzano has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. On average, analysts expect that Suzano will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano during the third quarter valued at $5,600,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Suzano during the third quarter valued at $3,303,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

