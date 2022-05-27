Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Decreases By 51.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMF opened at $28.06 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

