Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Drops By 50.0%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLGHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telenet Group from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

