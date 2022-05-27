Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Drops By 59.5%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELNY. Barclays decreased their target price on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

TELNY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 169,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $18.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 83.84%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

