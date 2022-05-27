Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Drops By 59.0%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 458,800 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 2,118,644 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TPST stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
