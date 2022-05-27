Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Rises By 150.0%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEA opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

