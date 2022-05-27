Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Expands By 166.7%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

The InterGroup stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 559.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of The InterGroup worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

