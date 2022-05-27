Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Decreases By 57.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of The OLB Group stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in The OLB Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

