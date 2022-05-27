Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rises By 109.6%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.55) to €17.60 ($18.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.15) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.32) to €8.60 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.