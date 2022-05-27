Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Increases By 125.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Tiger Brands stock remained flat at $$8.81 during midday trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

