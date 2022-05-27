Short Interest in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Drops By 50.0%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USCTU opened at $10.07 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $10,190,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $8,932,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $8,702,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $6,220,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $6,114,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.