Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Drops By 55.7%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE TYG opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $36.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
