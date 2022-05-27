Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Drops By 55.7%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE TYG opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $36.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

