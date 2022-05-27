Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Decreases By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $38.58 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

