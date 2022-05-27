Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Decreases By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $38.58 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.