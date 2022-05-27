Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Decreases By 54.9%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.