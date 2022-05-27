Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Decreases By 59.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 11,833,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,180.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. TUI has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

