Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Decreases By 59.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 11,833,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,180.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. TUI has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.
About TUI (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TUI (TUIFF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.