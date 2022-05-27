Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 50.0%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

VEEE stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

