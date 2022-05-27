Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Increases By 113.0%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 581,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Societe Generale raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €55.30 ($58.83) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.53) to €40.00 ($42.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

