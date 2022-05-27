Short Interest in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Increases By 111.0%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the April 30th total of 758,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:UPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

UPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

