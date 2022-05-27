Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Grows By 100.0%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VAPR opened at $0.02 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
VaporBrands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
