Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Declines By 59.6%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 30th total of 469,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 433,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,647. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $242.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNTR. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

