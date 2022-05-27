Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Rises By 100.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OEZVY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $$18.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

