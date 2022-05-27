Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 180.0%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ:CIL opened at $40.32 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.
