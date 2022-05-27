Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 180.0%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $40.32 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.