Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Decreases By 56.4%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,097,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

