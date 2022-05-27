Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rises By 118.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6253 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.