Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rises By 118.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vonovia stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.68.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6253 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
